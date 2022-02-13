Matt Hardy Gives His Thoughts On Roman Reigns’ Heel Character In WWE

During his podcast, AEW star Matt Hardy gave his thoughts on WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and said the following:

“The stuff he’s doing currently with him and the Usos, I can’t put that over enough. It is my favorite thing on WWE television. He’s killing it! To me, I’m almost disappointed it took them so long to actually step out and turn him heel. It became such a huge success. Sometimes you have to do that. If the crowd isn’t reacting to what you give them in a certain way — One of the things that’s nice about pro wrestling is that you can flop someone to being a bad guy or a good guy and that was a step they needed to do with Roman because the crowd was just so split on him. I feel like whenever you do that, and the fans that do doubt him or maybe boo him, whenever they actually start cheering Roman because he’s heel and he’s doing this cool shtick that they love now, then you ultimately build him back into a much bigger babyface at the end of the day. So I love the work he’s been doing and I would have loved to have had a match with him. That would have been a lot of fun.”