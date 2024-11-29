Matt Hardy Gives Update On His New TNA Contract

Matt Hardy will be sticking with TNA Wrestling for the foreseeable future.

As noted, TNA Wrestling announced earlier this week that The Hardys re-signed a one-year contract to remain with the company.

On the latest episode of his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.” one-half of the iconic tag-team tandem elaborated on the new deal he signed with the company.

Featured below is an excerpt from the show where he touches on this topic:

“I’ve been enlightened with some of the plans that TNA has for 2025 and they are hoping to move to a bigger platform. They are still looking to grow and they have a lot of really cool stuff planned. I love some of the marketing strategies that they have and what not, we’ve had a great relationship working with them. We talked and we discussed this a couple times over the past couple of months about maybe doing a deal for x amount of dates. They’ve been there every step of the way, everything they’ve said that they were going to do for us, they’ve done, they’ve followed through and came through with it and vice versa, I think we’ve done that for them as well. So, the relationship has been great. We ended up signing with them for a year, we signed for a year. So, a year from now, we’re gonna be around in TNA. It’s also, we have a great working relationship if there’s anything we want to do on the outside. We just talk with them, get their blessing, we should be cool to do it. We’re still open and we’re going to still be doing stuff. It gives us some ideas about some cool stuff we can do to kind of evolve the characters and continue to start to re-evolve both Matt and Jeff Hardy in this newest and latest run. I think having us signed and under contract to TNA is a great pitch if you are going to a TV station or if you’re going to a certain area or market and you’re looking to get more momentum behind you. Now, we are officially with TNA and we’re both very proud to officially be with TNA and we’re both very excited about the future. 2025 is gonna have a big year.”

H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.