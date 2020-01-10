Matt Hardy Heading To AEW?, WWE Ice Cream Sandwiches

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that Matt Hardy is expected to leave WWE when his contract expires in March. Hardy’s recent “Free The Delete” videos were reportedly done to bring back his old character in WWE but the company wasn’t interested. Meltzer added that there is speculation about Hardy being revealed as the Dark Order leader in AEW.

As previously noted, it will only be Matt leaving for now since time was added to Jeff Hardy’s contract due to injuries.

– Ice cream maker Good Humor announced the debut of WWE ice cream sandwiches which are similar to the classic WWF ice cream bars. Monstersandcritics.com provided some details about the product:

“There will be four WWE Superstars Cookie Sandwiches in each box and they will sell for a retail price of $3.00-5.29 starting in February 2020 in major retailers and ice cream trucks nationwide.”

The four superstars featured are John Cena, Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns, and Randy Savage.