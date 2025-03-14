Matt Hardy Hints At WWE Plans And Possible NXT Tag Team Title Run

At the 2025 WWE NXT Roadblock event, Matt and Jeff Hardy successfully defended the TNA Tag Team Titles against NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom. After the match, the Hardys teased a possible NXT Tag Team Championship match against Fraxiom in the future.

While speaking on his podcast, Matt Hardy discussed their next steps and the possibility of another showdown.

“I do think we would want to run it back. As of right now, our little run with NXT is wrapped. We do have some stuff on our schedule to do with WWE a little later on down the road. Nothing specifically with NXT yet, but… Just stuff, I’m going to leave it at that right now. We have stuff lined up with WWE.”

Matt also hinted at a potential pursuit of the NXT Tag Team Titles, which The Hardys have never held.

“But I would love to run it back, especially when we gave our initial thoughts following the match, the first thing post-match is like, hey, these guys got a shot at the TNA Tag Team Titles and we were able to retain our titles, we prevailed but does this now earn us a shot at the NXT Tag Team Championships because that is a tag team title that The Hardys do not have on their resume and The Hardys would like to have that on their resume. I think there’s maybe a selling point there, too.”