– Matt Hardy posted the following video, cutting a promo on his big tag-team match on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Matt Hardy & Kenny Omega vs. Santana and Ortiz will take place on this week’s broadcast:

– You can check out Sammy Guevara’s latest vlog below. In this week’s episode, he shows some behind-the-scenes footage from last week’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings where Matt Hardy and Kenny Omega hit him with a golf cart: