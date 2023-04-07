Matt Hardy Issues An Update On Jeff Hardy Following Eye Surgery

AEW star Matt Hardy recently spoke on his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including an update on Jeff Hardy following his eye surgery.

“He just had some eye surgery and he’s recovering, probably a few weeks out from being fully physical but hopefully, sooner than later, he’ll be up for doing physical stuff again. He did sneak away with his family and go on a little vacation for a few days, which is nice. He’s in a really good place in life and I think he’s very happy where he’s at. It makes me very proud of him and it also fills me with joy that he’s happy with where he’s happy in life.”

He also shared his thoughts on AEW going to Wembley Stadium:

“There is a lot of demand for AEW over there. I think if you come over there with some badass blockbuster event, I think it would do really, really well because wrestling fans in Europe and the UK, they’re hot as it is anyway. I think not only would you have fans just coming from the UK, you know, Britain, Scotland, you have people traveling from all over Europe to come there. We’re big in Germany. Germany has always had a lot of love for The Hardy Boyz in general, so we’ve always had a huge German fan base. I remember that was one of the first things that they would tell us is that our merch that we were selling back when we first started getting hot in ’99 and 2000. There were a lot of German fans that came through at Wrestlecon. They were super excited to see AEW, and they go, ‘Oh, we hear these rumors that they’re going over to the UK. We really want them to come to Germany. I was like, ‘Well guys, if we end up coming to the UK, that’s the first step in doing some more international business, so keep your fingers crossed.'”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)