Matt Hardy: “It’s Ok for Others to Have a Different Opinion or Viewpoint Than Ours”

AEW star Matt Hardy tweeted the following on Tuesday morning:

“It’s ok for others to have a different opinion or viewpoint than ours. Varying opinions from different individuals are normal & healthy.”

Some fans misinterpreted the tweet as a reference to WWE star Lacey Evans’ Instagram story post of a video from conspiracy theory website InfoWars claiming processed foods cause autism and ADHD. Matt elaborated further on his tweet:

“‘Different opinions are great’ is what this is about. The conclusions people jumped to from this tweet is insane. Nothing to do with mis/disinformation.”

“I don’t know what my tweet would have to do with Lacey, I don’t know what you’re talking about. My tweet was addressing wrestling fans that constantly berate one another. It’s exhausting.”

When a fan complained that Matt was complaining about people complaining, Matt responded as follows:

“Actually, it was an attempt to reduce the arguing & complaining. It’ll never happen tho – People on twitter want to be offended. They’ll create their own narrative so they can be outraged & mad. All ya can do is sit back & laugh. Have a great day, ladies & gents!”