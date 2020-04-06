Matt Hardy & Jo Jo Comment On Bray Wyatt After His Fun House Match

WWE’s JoJo Offerman, partner to Bray Wyatt, took to Twitter after Night Two of WrestleMania 36 and praised him after The Fiend’s win over John Cena in the first-ever Firefly Fun House match.

“Your talent amazes me @WWEBrayWyatt What an incredible #FireflyFunhouseMatch So freaking proud! [smiling face with heart shaped eyes emoji]”

Wyatt responded with three red hearts.

AEW star Matt Hardy also congratulated Wyatt on the success of the bizarre match with Cena.

“Congratulations, my COMPEER,” Matt tweeted.

Wyatt responded to that tweet with three black hearts.

Matt also tweeted about the praise he was receiving from fans due to the cinematic Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles from Night One, and the Fun House match from Night Two.

He wrote, “Thanks for all the really nice & kind words, guys & gals.. This is the strongest I’ve EVAH been put OVAH as a singles competitor on a #WrestleMania. Ironically though, I compete on @AEWrestling now – Seeya Wednesday at 8pm on @AEWonTNT!”

