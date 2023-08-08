Matt Hardy Looks At Pros And Cons Of Taped Wrestling Events

There are pros and cons to producing taped pro wrestling shows.

During the latest installment of his official podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” the pro wrestling legend looked at some of these.

“I mean, I think, unfortunately, it kind of is true,” Hardy said. “That’s just kind of the world we live in, especially when it comes to a sporting event. Because if there’s going to be thousands of people there, tens of thousands of people there. Obviously, spoilers are gonna get out. People are gonna go seek it out and find out what it is. Then, once you know the results, you don’t have to tune in to television, because you already know what’s going to be on, and there’s no suspense. It does take away from the programming some.”

Hardy continued, “At the end of the day, it’s almost a necessary evil, especially for conserving money and expenses and taping things like that. To do a live Dynamite and a live Rampage would be astronomical compared to doing Rampage on Wednesday nights like they typically do. So I understand why they do it. I think there is still a portion of the audience that they don’t care, and they’re fine with it, but the fact of the matter is, there are so many people that want to see their sporting events live.”

Check out the complete episode of the show at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.