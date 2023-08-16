Matt Hardy Looks Back At Ladder Match From WWE No Mercy 1999

WWE No Mercy 1999.

It’s the night The Hardy Boyz were put on the map as legit players in WWE’s tag-team division.

Matt Hardy reflected on this night, which saw he and Jeff Hardy square off against Edge and Christian in a ladder match at the October 17, 1999 pay-per-view on his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.”

“We were cognizant of the fact that we had the ability to create something that was going to truly be magical and that could change the game,” Hardy said. “But none of us knew at that moment that it was going to have the impact that it ended up having. We had no idea it was going to trigger the whole TLC era and just really elevate tables, ladders, and chairs matches into a permanent staple of pro wrestling. We had no idea that this was going to be the beginning of that.”

Hardy continued, “After they did the deal where Christian pinned Jeff in the corner with a ladder, and then he ran, jumped off the ladder, and dropkicked Jeff in the corner, and there was a huge applause. And then from that point on, the applause just kept growing, little by little, and it got bigger and bigger and bigger and bigger at every spot we did and everything we pulled off” Hardy continued. “And we could see and feel more importantly than see. We could feel inside, within ourselves, that the crowd knew they were witnessing something special. And not only were they appreciative of it, but they were grateful. And it was almost like we were creating this work of art, and they were acknowledging it every step of the way.”

