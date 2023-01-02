Matt Hardy Names WWE Superstar as His Wrestler of 2022

AEW star Matt Hardy discussed a variety of topics on the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast.

During the podcast, he named Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as his wrestler of 2022.

“I know he hasn’t wrestled a lot, but his work has been superior, has been above and beyond, and him heading The Bloodline, turning it into a main event act, they really are the franchise of the WWE. Roman Reigns is the franchise player. He’s just the nucleus of WWE right now and he’s just done a tremendous job.”

“To me, it almost feels reminiscent of back in the day when I was growing up and a big fan when I first got hooked on wrestling, and Hulk Hogan, his wrestling appearances were so limited on TV anyway,” he said.

