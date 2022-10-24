Matt Hardy Names WWE Survivor Series Match He’d Like to Do Over

During the most recent episode of his “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, AEW star Matt Hardy covered a wide variety of subjects and topics.

During it, Hardy, who competed in the 2006 Survivor Series as a member of Team DX alongside his brother Jeff, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and CM Punk, selected a tag team bout from Survivor Series 2000 that he’d do over if he had the chance:

“As far as matches go, maybe there’s one time, there’s a match we had with Head Cheese. [It was against] The Hardys, and the finish was supposed to be with Steve Blackman, who we’ve talked about, once again, lots of love for Steve Blackman, we were doing a little deal where we were beating these guys, and I was going to end up hitting him with a moonsault body block at the very end.”

“We do the spot and we go through and he just kind of had to be there for it, and he wasn’t necessarily the best one that choreographed spots, and I do the moonsault and he just kind of side steps me. I just looked like a buffoon flying through the air. I just was depending on – counting on him being there. And then I know he like picks me up and he’s like oh sh*t, what are we gonna do?”

“I’d already like rolled him up in a small package, saying just stay, you know, whenever the finish was happening. So that would be probably one that pops up in my mind.”

“I really wish that finish would have came off good. It would have been good, but I would have approached it very differently in this day and age with this current educated beat-up brain than I have now. I would have done a different finish that didn’t rely on him having to be there, per se, something that if he forgot, it was gonna look terrible. It wouldn’t have been that, it would have been something I could have controlled a lot more.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to Inside The Ropes)