Matt Hardy Names WWE Veteran Who Would Be Big Star Today

Things would be a lot better for a wrestler like Shelton Benjamin if he were just starting out today.

Matt Hardy thinks so.

The pro wrestling legend spoke on his official podcast about how he feels Benjamin would have had a better career in the modern era of the business due to the focus being on in-ring skill more than verbal ability.

“I mean yeah, he had a good run but if he would have came later,” Hardy said. “If he would have came now where you aren’t necessarily pegged into being a guy that might not the best promo or the best character or the best personality.”

Hardy continued, “Just nowadays people can be just based purely on their athletic skill and what they can do in the ring and I think Shelton, he’d be a huge star right now, especially if he was just starting out.”

