Matt Hardy on How AEW Dynamite Was Handled Following CM Punk – Elite Altercation

“We did a complete refresh on the Dynamite that was gonna follow that week, because we reset out champions as well… I think, considering they almost erased the blackboard and started from scratch. And I think they had a hell of a show tonight, I thought Dynamite was fantastic.”

“I just thought that Tony Khan did a good job reshuffling the deck and giving a great Dynamite tonight. It’s going to be interesting to see what the ratings end up being, we’ll find that out Thursday as well. Because I imagine, because there was so much buzz on AEW all week, and buzz is buzz, and it makes a lot of people want to tune into AEW. So I’m very curious as to what kind of number it did last night. And fortunately, it was a great show too.”

