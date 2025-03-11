Matt Hardy On WWE Being Their Home: “That’s Where We Want To Finish”

TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy appeared on an episode of his “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast and discussed several topics, including his experience in WWE NXT.

Hardy said, “It’s crazy how much universal love there has been in the buildings the last couple of weeks. Last Tuesday it was a much bigger venue, and just the universal love there was incredible. We could have sat out there and milked that promo. The crowd, they were wanting to chant ‘Hardy,’ or like, ‘Welcome home. Welcome back.’ ‘Thank you, Hardys.’ There were a few things. At one point they were saying, ‘Brother Nero’, but we just tried to go ahead and get through our promo so we didn’t go heavy in our whole segment. It was just so flattering, so humbling, and the legitimate chant and the love and passion those people showed us when they were saying, like, ‘Welcome back home.’ It felt really special.”

On WWE being their home:

“I think Jeff and I have come to the realization like, at the end of the day, the WWE is our home, and that is where we want to finish things when it’s all said and done. Once again, TNA has been amazing. TNA is a home too. TNA has been so great to us, they’ve been so good. The way they work in concert, they’ve been so great together. We’re having the time of our lives at TNA. And if we didn’t get this chance to have this great final run as The Hardys in TNA, then who knows if the whole WWE thing happens and they come calling again. I know too for Jeff, he was real proud. Because he really had something he wanted to prove to everyone, and he felt that he owed WWE a debt. And I feel like now he thinks he’s paying that off, and he’s super hyped about this.”

