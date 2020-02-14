Matt Hardy & PCO Twitter Exchange Ends With Challenge

ROH Champion PCO responded to a twitter praise from Matt Hardy this week and it looks as if the social media exchange ended with PCO issuing a challenge, suggesting the two could draw good money for Ring of Honor.

Matt tweeted about having great respect for PCO and the revival of his career. PCO responded and apparently laid the challenge down. You can see all of their tweets here:

I have great respect for what PCO has done the last couple of years. The creative, out of the box content he’s produced to forge his current persona is admirable. After being a performer in this biz for so long, PCO’s resilience & longevity deserves props. https://t.co/fNiRGQdrYw — Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 13, 2020

Thanks to @MATTHARDYBRAND who broke through the darkness of creativity and enlightenment creating so much positivity to our industry, Say the word !

PCO the @ringofhonor World Champion with his Creator D.Destro VS Matt Hardy The Match that will POP the entire WORLD 🔥 — PCO MONSTER MANIA (@PCOisNotHuman) February 14, 2020