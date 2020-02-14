Matt Hardy & PCO Twitter Exchange Ends With Challenge

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

ROH Champion PCO responded to a twitter praise from Matt Hardy this week and it looks as if the social media exchange ended with PCO issuing a challenge, suggesting the two could draw good money for Ring of Honor.

Matt tweeted about having great respect for PCO and the revival of his career. PCO responded and apparently laid the challenge down. You can see all of their tweets here:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR