Matt Hardy Praises Edge & Christian’s Ability To Play The Perfect Heels

TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy appeared on an episode of his “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast and discussed several topics, including working with Edge and Christian.

Hardy said, “Both him and Jay, they’re both great storytellers. They’re both great wrestling minds. And working with them was always a pleasure, and it just made it so much easier because you had two great minds to collaborate with. And we often — as people know throughout the years, we came up with a lot of really good scenarios, and matches and storytelling ideas.”

On Edge and Christian being great heels:

“And both those guys, both Edge and Christian, they’re very good at understanding, if they are heels they will put themselves in the role of the heel. And they’ll be a s**t-eating heel. And they’re not afraid to relinquish their fear of being an asshole. They get it. They get the job of a heel, and they were always both great at whenever they were in that slot.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

