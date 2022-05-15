Matt Hardy Praises GCW for Their Ability to Create a Buzz for Themselves

During the latest episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt discussed a wide range of topics. The AEW star shared his thoughts on GCW (Game Changer Wrestling), which has become popular over the last year.

“I think it’s an interesting promotion. I think they’ve done a fantastic job of getting a lot of buzz on themselves, and that’s part of the secret to success in this day and age. If you can get buzz on yourself and you can get people on social media talking about you, it can translate over to actual ticket sales and making money and it has for GCW.”



(H/T to WrestlingNews.co)