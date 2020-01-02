Matt Hardy Praises Impact Wrestling and Makes Challenge

Matt Hardy commented on his Final Deletion match with Jeff Hardy being named the Match of the Decade by Impact Wrestling. Hardy also made a challenge to people:

What a WONDERFUL honor from @IMPACTWRESTLING & their great fans. Thank you! Congrats on all the newfound success you’ve garnered recently. https://t.co/jMhqcSe85U — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) 1 January 2020