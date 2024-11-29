Matt Hardy Praises TNA’s Comeback And Teases Major Developments For 2025

TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy took to an episode of his “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including the future of the company.

Hardy said, “I love the fact that TNA is back on the upswing. They actually have a lot of big moves planned for 2025 that I’m privy to right now, things that they’re working on and going to be doing and trying to evolve the company, trying to get back into being more of a mainstream act in many, many capacities.”

