Matt Hardy Proposes Solution For AEW To Win Back Lapsed Fans

During a recent episode of his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” TNA Wrestling star Matt Hardy shared his thoughts on Kenny Omega’s highly anticipated comeback match against Gabe Kidd at the 2025 Wrestle Dynasty PPV event in Tokyo, Japan.

Hardy praised Omega’s resilience and ability to deliver high-caliber performances even after a long hiatus due to his battle with diverticulitis and subsequent surgery:

“I got to see the majority of that match, I didn’t watch it from beginning to end, but I did get to see a majority. Kenny looked great, he looked super motivated, he looked healthy and fit. He looked at his best.

Kenny Omega is so special, I’ve always talked about this, everyone knows when I was in AEW I talked about how special of a performer he is. I know there was a point where you said he would be a great guy to throw back out and give him a run to the championship and win back some of the lapsed fans and I don’t disagree with that. I think Kenny Omega is a true pillar of AEW, he’s one of the guys who started the whole AEW movement back in the beginning with the Bucks and Cody obviously. Yeah, I would love to see Kenny Omega in a significant role each and every week on TV, I think that would help out the brand.”

(quote courtesy of Skylar Russell)