Matt Hardy Provides Update on Jeff Hardy and Addresses Backstage Issues in AEW

AEW star Matt Hardy recently spoke with Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Matt was asked how his brother Jeff Hardy is doing:

“He seems to be doing really well. The conversations I’ve had with him have been really, really good. The most important barometer I think of all these things is his wife, Beth, is super happy with his progress and where he’s at in life, and I think that’s most important.”

Matt was questioned why he believes these arguments are taking place backstage at AEW and if he is doing anything to help:

“The best advice I can give anyone is if you have an issue with something or someone, go to them directly and talk it out. When people harbor resentment towards someone else, that’s when bad things happen. You have to get it out. You have to be forthright and really address these scenarios and situations. I feel like as a veteran, I am trying to help expedite that process. There’s a lot of guys like Jericho, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson. They’ve all really stepped up and had these super positive productive meetings and we’re gonna continue on that path. I think we’re gonna get there and everything’s gonna be good.”

Concerning the difficulties of addressing issues on social media:

“Social media is one of those things. It’s like a double edged sword in many ways. I say it all the time. The best thing about social media, it gives everyone a voice. The worst thing about social media, it gives everyone a voice. If you have an issue with someone, you have to go face to face with them, and that’s the only way anything ever gets settled. Social media, once again, can be great because there are guys who can advertise whatever they’re doing. They can promote their abilities. They can promote their promotions, whatever, those are great. But also, there’s so many people that get upset and angry and then that’s an easy way for them to lash out, and that’s an easy way for them to vent, but it’s the wrong route to take.”

You can listen to the complete show below:



(h/t to Wrestling News for the transcription)