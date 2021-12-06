Matt Hardy Provides Update On Jeff Hardy’s Condition Following Live Event Incident

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jeff Hardy was reportedly sent home from the road by WWE after having a “rough night.”

During a Twitch live stream, Matt commented on his brother:

“I did speak to Jeff a little bit today, and he’s okay, he’s good. And I think he’ll be fine, but once again, this isn’t my business, and if he wants to go into it in more detail, then he’ll do it himself. But Jeff is okay. He is at home and he’s okay. It’s not my business, it’s not my story to tell or explain, and besides that, I wouldn’t be able to do it justice anyway because it’s not from my perspective, so, I love my brother and I just want my brother to be okay and healthy. That’s pretty much it.”