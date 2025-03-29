Matt Hardy Reacts To Gail Kim’s Surprising Departure From TNA

On a recent episode of his podcast, wrestling veteran Matt Hardy shared his thoughts on the unexpected departure of Gail Kim from TNA Wrestling—a move that has left many in the wrestling world stunned.

“The Gail Kim departure was definitely shocking, very unexpected,” Hardy said. “I don’t think you could have asked anyone if that was on their list of somebody that would be released—I don’t think anybody thought that would have been a possibility. So yeah, huge, huge shock. Even reading that news, it was hard to believe that it actually went down.”

Gail Kim, a TNA Hall of Famer, was widely regarded as a pivotal figure in the evolution of women’s wrestling and had been working behind the scenes in a producer and talent development role. Her sudden exit has sparked conversations about the company’s direction and internal changes.

Hardy praised Kim not only for her legendary in-ring contributions but also for the positive influence she had behind the curtain:

“I think she was a real standout and a real trailblazer, groundbreaker when it came to the style that women started working. Now that she has moved past that and she’s hurt and she’s beat up… she obviously put her body through a lot of wear and tear.”

He continued by highlighting her value as a mentor and creative mind backstage:

“She’s got a real good mindset—and knowing also how to optimize your match. Make a match great but optimize it. I think the girls feel very comfortable with her. They’re very trusting of her just because she has been around for so long and has such a great track record—not only of in-ring performances and breaking barriers in the women’s division, Knockouts division, whatever you call it—but she’s someone that they feel has their best interest in mind.”

“She’s very giving. She’s very selfless in many ways, especially when she’s putting stuff together. She doesn’t really play favorites. She wants everyone to go out there and steal the show. She wants all of the women to stand out and look great. I think she’s truly there for the greater good of wherever she’s working.”

Kim’s departure marks the end of a major chapter in TNA’s Knockouts division and leaves a significant void in both the locker room and creative structure. As speculation swirls about her next move, many—including Hardy—believe her contributions to women’s wrestling will continue, wherever she goes next.