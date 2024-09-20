Matt Hardy Reacts To His Brother Jeff Paying Tribute To Bray Wyatt

This week, Jeff Hardy captured the spotlight on social media as fans circulated a striking photo of him sporting Bray Wyatt/Fiend-inspired face paint during the latest TNA Impact Wrestling tapings.

Several years ago, Matt Hardy collaborated closely with Bray during their time as a team in WWE. On the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, Matt discussed Jeff’s choice to don the face paint.

“Absolutely, it drew full inspiration from The Fiend mask.” Jeff remarked, “Hey, do you think this would be awesome if I did it, you know, as a tribute?” I replied, ‘Absolutely, that would be fantastic.’ It sounds fantastic! Your face paint would look absolutely amazing! He’s created some pieces that are quite skeletal, perfectly in tune with the upcoming Halloween season. He stated, ‘I want to attempt to make this happen,’ and it was completely the same. It was truly impressive that Jeff took the time to pay his respects and honor The Fiend on TNA Impact.

If you didn’t catch it, take a look at Jeff’s heartfelt tribute to Bray below:



