Matt Hardy Reacts To Moose’s WWE NXT Appearance

On the February 18, 2025, edition of WWE NXT, TNA X-Division Champion Moose made a surprise appearance, confronting NXT World Champion Oba Femi in what many viewed as a shocking crossover moment between WWE and TNA.

Following the appearance, Matt Hardy shared his thoughts on Moose’s WWE debut during his podcast, expressing happiness for the longtime TNA star.

“I was happy for him. He was a big fan of WWE and WWE is something he loves, most people who get into wrestling typically have loved WWE when they were younger or in their earlier years or whatever it may be. It was very important to him that he wanted to one day do something in WWE so I think just getting to check off his bucket list that he got to appear on a WWE event was a very cool moment for him. I was happy for him that he got that moment.”

Moose’s unexpected presence in NXT adds to the growing collaboration between WWE and TNA, which has seen several cross-promotional moments in recent months. However, it remains to be seen whether this appearance was a one-time deal or if Moose will have a more extended role within WWE programming.