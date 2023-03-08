Matt Hardy Reacts To Referees Holding The Ladder For Powerhouse Hobbs

AEW star Matt Hardy recently spoke on his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including his thoughts on the referees holding the ladder for Will Hobbs during the Face of the Revolution match:

“Well, apparently, there was another ladder that was taller which was supposed to be in the ring, but that didn’t happen. So Hobbs just had to stand all the way on top of it, which looked insane. That image was insane. I’m sure he had to be sweating because it’s very hard to stand on top of a ladder like that. I don’t know if anybody out there has ever tried it. It is something I’ve tried in the past and Jeff’s done it many times, but it is very challenging and difficult. So to have that big ass man standing up on top of the ladder was a crazy, crazy visual. I guess he just, in the heat of the moment, I mean, there was no time to get the other, taller ladder and he had to make do.”

(The referee holding the ladder), that doesn’t bother me at all. I mean, that’s been happening since the beginning of time. Wrestling fans now are just a lot more critical than they’ve ever been. It is what it is. Everyone wants to speak out on everything. You’re never going to please everyone. That’s one thing I know. I go out and I do what I do to the best of my ability, and if people like it and enjoy it, that’s great, and if they don’t, it is what it is. I’m out there trying to work for the greater good. When you have guys climbing up on a ladder, and especially standing at the top, if you have a referee just underneath holding it, I mean, that doesn’t bother me at all. Not one bit.”

You can listen to the complete podcast via AdFreeShows.com.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)