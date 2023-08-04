Matt Hardy Reacts To The Elite Re-Signing With AEW

Matt Hardy is happy that The Elite are sticking around AEW.

After the news broke that Kenny Omega, “Hangman” Adam Page and The Young Bucks have re-signed with AEW, Matt Hardy commented about it on his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.”

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On The Elite being the heart and soul of AEW: “I’m happy to see it. I feel like The Elite, in so many ways, they’re the heart and soul of AEW. Obviously, the company is named after them, All Elite Wrestling. So yes, they were a big deal to this company. They were one of the most important reasons this company was started in the first place. These guys had a vision, along with Cody, and they made it come to reality when they hooked up with Tony Khan, and AEW came j to existence. On top of that, Matt and Nick Jackson, two of my best friends on the planet, as have said many times. Yes, I do go hard for them because I do stand up for my friends whenever my friends are in issues. Kenny Omega is someone I’ve got to know over the last couple years. I like him a whole lot. Hangman Adam Page, obviously I knew him when he was a young up-and-comer coming up through the indies in North Carolina, and I’m very proud of all the success he’s been able to obtain for himself over these last few years at AEW. I think having The Elite in your promotion is one of the biggest positive things you can possibly have.”

On how The Elite have always done things their own way: “They’re talented, they’re creative, they think outside the box, they do things that no one else does. They really are people that have really blazed their own trail, they have done things their own way, and they have made themselves into huge stars, and I think it’s very important to have that in a company, people who are willing to think outside the box, think outside the given parameters of professional wrestling and do things differently.”

Check out the complete episode at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.