Matt Hardy Reacts to the New AEW Dynamite Set, Comments on Marq Quen’s Injury

AEW star Matt Hardy discussed a variety of topics on the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast. Here are the highlights:

The new set that AEW debuted on Dynamite:

“It’s interesting. I think it was a good time to make a change. You know, it really is representing a new era of AEW. I mean, it feels like that and I think it was about time. It’s time to switch things up a little bit.”

Marq Quen’s injury:

“We don’t know how long it’s going to be, specifically. We’re still awaiting the information if he can, like, just rehabilitate his injury and do therapy, or if he actually has to have surgery. So we shall see. Hopefully, it is just a rehabilitation and we can get him back sooner than later.”

