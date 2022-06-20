Matt Hardy Reacts to The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express Title Match

Last Wednesday’s Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite, which saw The Young Bucks defeat Jurassic Express in a Ladder Match to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions, left Matt Hardy “envious and disappointed.”

As previously stated, the Ladder Match was originally scheduled to be a Triple Threat featuring The Hardys, but that was changed after Jeff Hardy was suspended following his most recent DUI arrest.

On the latest episode of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, Matt praised the title change and Christian Cage’s heel turn, saying he was proud of both sides.

“I was very envious and disappointed that I wasn’t out in front of that St. Louis crowd participating in this ladder match,” Matt said. “I was very proud of the work the Young Bucks and Jurassic Express both did in that match and the shocking Christian heel turn after the match was a nice cherry on top.”

Jeff’s comeback is unknown at this moment, however Matt has declared that he will continue to wrestle while his brother seeks treatment and serves out his suspension.

With their big triumph on Wednesday, the Young Bucks became the first-ever two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions. Jungle Boy and Cage are likely to feud now, but no indication on where Luchasaurus will come in.

You can listen to the podcast below: