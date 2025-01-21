Matt Hardy Reacts To TNA Genesis Win, Teases Match With Fraxiom

This past Sunday’s TNA Wrestling Genesis event saw TNA World Tag Team Champions The Hardys (Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy) successfully defend their titles against The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz). WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom) watched the match from the ringside area.

Matt Hardy took to his official Twitter (X) account to comment on The Hardys’ huge win and Fraxiom’s appearance.

Matt Hardy said, “The Rascalz are awesome. They were better than expected. They might be better than us in 2000. And we were great then, you know, it was a big year for us. But no one is better than Matt and Jeff Hardy in 2025. On October the 26th, 2024, we became the TNA World Tag Team Champions. And our reign is going to be much like The Hardy Boys. It’s going to go on for infinity. It’s going to last forever, because the Hardys, we are forever! And Fraxiom, I noticed you were out there tonight. You got a couple titles too. We’d love to go on another expedition of gold, so maybe we’ll see you around. Rascalz, thank you for tonight. It was a dream match and we respect you. You went toe-to-toe with the GOATS.”

