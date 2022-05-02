Matt Hardy Recalls Run In With Police While Filming Total Nonstop Deletion

Matt Hardy discussed a wide range of topics during the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.

During it, he looked back on the Total Nonstop Deletion event with his brother, Jeff Hardy, in Impact Wrestling. Hardy recalled catching the attention of the local police while filming:

“At one point we were doing this scene, a policeman pulled in,” Hardy said. “And he said ‘hey guys, what’s going on here,’ we said ‘hey man, how are you?’ He said ‘oh sh*t, what’s going on Hardy Boyz, how are you doing?’ We said ‘we’re filming something for this show coming up,’ he said ‘did you guys have a permit?’ We said ‘no no, we don’t have a permit,’ he said ‘it’s okay, you guys just go ahead.’ We do okay in Cameron, we get away with stuff.”