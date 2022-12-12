Matt Hardy Recalls Vince McMahon Having His Head Shaved Bald

At WWE WrestleMania 23, Umaga competed for Vince McMahon, while Bobby Lashley represented Donald Trump.

Lashley won, prompting McMahon to have his head shaved in the middle of the ring.

AEW star Matt Hardy discussed McMahon’s commitment to going all in on a recent episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast.

“I mean, Vince was totally committed. He’s like, yes, shave it all the ring. I mean, Vince would always say that like, and you’d hear that expression about Vince all the time. Like, he never asked a talent to do something that he wouldn’t do, and I think he really tried to make an example of that, if it came to, like, I’m having this hair versus hair match.

“You know, this deal with Donald Trump. Like, if you’re gonna shave my head, you’re gonna shave it all the way down, and we’re going all the way bald, I’m fully committed, you know? So he was, he was big on setting an example, as far as like doing something that may be embarrassing or something that you have to step out of your comfort zone to do, he would be the first one to volunteer to do it.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to Inside The Ropes for the transcription)