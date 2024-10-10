Matt Hardy Reflects On Filming Inaugural AEW Stadium Stampede Match

Matt Hardy took to an episode of his “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including Tony Khan’s influence on the Stadium Stampede Match and filming the first-ever match.

Hardy said, “I mean, he was there. We shot that over the course of the night, and Tony was hands-on with everything. You know, we went to different scenes. It was cool because there were guys who — if you weren’t in a scene, we would go watch the scenes that were being taped at that time. And that was a long-ass night. We actually got rained out for like an hour and change, maybe an hour and 15, hour and 20 minutes it rained and we had to stop taping. And then we were really rushing to finish everything. I know when Sammy took the big slam from Kenny [Omega] at the finish to the tables at the end, we were rushing to beat the sun rising. So it was an all-nighter, and we’ve done several of those when it comes to doing cinematic matches.”

On having input in the match:

“Yeah, especially my stuff. I mean, that was one of the easiest shots ever, just because there were so many guys involved. You know, there were 10 guys obviously. So there wasn’t a ton of time with each guy to film our scenes. And a lot of stuff that was very memorable was, you know, myself and Proud and Powerful — when I did this stuff with Ortiz and Santana in the pool. It really stood out, especially when I said the — there was water there from the Lake of Reincarnation, I changed character a couple of times. It was very memorable. It was actually an easy night of filming in reality.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)