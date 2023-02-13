Matt Hardy Reflects on His Experience as a Guest Star On ‘That 70s Show’

AEW star Matt Hardy recently spoke on his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including appearing on an episode of That 70s Show. The scene called for him to wrestle with his brother, Jeff, in front of the main cast.

Matt said, “It was good. It was very exciting for us. It was super exhilarating,” Matt Hardy said. “We were like, ‘Oh my god, only are we wrestlers, and we’ve achieved our dream and signed a contract, we’re going to be on a TV show. This is so cool.’ Just being there, getting to spend some time with The Rock and Ken Shamrock, and being in the same quarters as those guys, it was cool because we got to have a lot more interactions with them, and that was very important, especially early on in our careers.

“The cast was very cool; they were nice. They were like, ‘Yeah, these are our guest stars.’ I remember we went out, and we had this wrestling match. It was pretty brutal. It was tough, though, because we had to do that match about ten times. They got every different angle; they got close-ups, they got wide shots and whatnot. So a lot of bumping going on for that day.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestleZone for the transcription)