Matt Hardy Reflects on the First Championship Scramble Match in WWE History

Matt Hardy reflected on the first Championship Scramble match in WWE history, which took place at WWE Unforgiven 2008, on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. Mark Henry, The Miz, Chavo Guerrero, and Hardy all featured in the match.

Three Championship Scramble matches on the event’s schedule featured the ECW, World Heavyweight, and WWE Titles on the line. Hardy competed in the first round of the ECW Championship. Five contestants squared off for 20 minutes, as required by the rules, one entering the match every five minutes.

The championship would be awarded to whoever held the title at the end of the match. The competitors had the option of pinning or submitting their opponents to become the temporary champion.

“It was tricky. I remember it was very, very difficult. There’d never been one before, so we were kind of breaking new ground. We were the first Scramble Match. By the way, Matt Fact: Matt won the first Scramble Match in WWE history. It was tricky, it was an interesting concept, and I dug the fact that they tried something out of the box. They were trying something new and something different. But it was cool, and my favorite part of that match was that, if I’m not mistaken, after I got that last pinfall where I was the current champion or whatever, I remember I kept breaking up every single near fall that happened after that for like three minutes. It was a sprint [laughs]. I remember being so winded towards the end of that because it was an absolute sprint. I said like I want you guys to cover, cover, cover, over. I just want to be trying to save my ass the whole while,” Hardy said.

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



