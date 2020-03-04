Matt Hardy Releases New Free The Delete Episode, Young Bucks Appear

On the latest episode of Matt Hardy’s #FreeTheDELETE Youtube show, Hardy is seen making a phone call asking “you two” to come to the Hardy compound and remove xenith from his body. A series of vignettes showing Hardy growing weaker is displayed until an Escalade pulls up and AEW superstars the Young Bucks appear to greet the Broken One. Hardy exclaims, “Bucks of Youth…I knew you’d come.”

This plays into the ending of the previous Being The Elite, where the Young Bucks received a mysterious call from a 910 area code asking them for help. Check it out below.

Hardy announced this past Sunday that he had chosen to let his WWE contract run out and explore free agency. He’s been rumored for quite some time to be the leader of AEW’s Dark Order faction, known as the Exalted One. AEW had tweeted out shortly after Hardy’s statement that the Exalted One was near. Whether this was just Hardy further teasing that arrival or throwing fans further off his decision remains to be seen.

AEW is in Broomfield Colorado later tonight for their taping of Dynamite. Stay tuned.