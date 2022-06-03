Matt Hardy Reveals Jeff Was “Almost Knocked Out” During AEW Double or Nothing

Matt Hardy discussed teaming up with his brother Jeff against The Young Bucks at the 2022 Double or Nothing PPV event during the most recent episode of his podcast.

“I was happy with the match, especially considering very early on in the match Jeff was almost knocked out, so he got hurt pretty bad. That’s why he’s being pulled from the match in Los Angeles, obviously. So he was kind of running on fumes going through the match. So he’s still hold up his end of the bargain, pretty good in the big scheme of things.”

“He has no recollection. Like, he doesn’t remember the match at all. After that happened, so thank God, The Young Bucks are The Young Bucks, and I’m me and he was literally just a vessel being given directions throughout this match to kind of do what he was supposed to do. So considering he really got knocked loopy terribly at some point earlier in the match, he still did pretty good to go through and do everything he did. And so funny that he’s just still such a great athlete, so good at what he does, like, you know, if you’d like looking at Swanton he does on the stairs, he still doesn’t like perfectly and realise he was supposed to do until he was told he was supposed to do it… And the buckle on his boot, he has boots that like buckle up and one of his buckles snapped and broke, so he had that too.”

You can listen to the entire podcast below: