Matt Hardy Reveals Reason Why Vince McMahon Sometimes Gave Up on Wrestlers

AEW star Matt Hardy reflected on what it was like to work for Vince McMahon, someone who was so unpredictable, during a recent episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. Hardy even remembered seeing stars who were “quit on” by McMahon because he didn’t like the way they threw punches in the ring.

“I’ve seen him quit on people for having a bad punch, you know, whatever. It’s just, yeah, he’s just so he’s very matter of factly. You know, just like, I see this, I like this person, I got his back. Oh I saw this, it was terrible, get them out of here, fire them, tell him to go home, whatever. I mean, I’ve seen some very erratic conduct. I didn’t want to say erratic behaviour. But I mean, I’ve seen some very erratic conduct in behaviour from Vince as well, when it comes to making decisions like that.

“I mean, just if someone rubs him the right way, and he’s like, supportive of that person, usually pretty solidly has their back. You know, you have to do a lot to like, p*ss Vince off if he legitimately likes you.

“But there are some people when he’s beginning to form a bond with that there’s just something that, you know, rubs him the wrong way. And he can cut them off right from the beginning, and just like not even give them an opportunity.”

(h/t to Inside The Ropes for the transcription)