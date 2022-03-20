Matt Hardy Reveals Scrapped 2016 Plans For Hardy Boyz vs. Young Bucks Match

Matt Hardy talked during the latest episode of “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” about why the talks of the cross-promotion of ROH and Impact Wrestling to do the Hardys vs Young Bucks Match didn’t come to be in 2016:

“Before we left Impact when Anthem came in, Jeff Jarrett wasn’t in the best place in his life. We had that disagreement over contracts as things were changing. We ended up going to WWE. But before that, we were going to do a cross-promotional angle between TNA and Ring of Honor, which was ultimately going to be a cinematic match. It was going to be ‘Too Sweet or Delete’. So we were really excited about that. There were going to be some cool things on the horizon, but all that stuff fell through. But you know, there could be a possible opportunity to get some of that stuff again here at AEW.”