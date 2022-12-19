Matt Hardy Reveals Which Tag Team Titles He Wants To Win With The Hardy Boys

AEW star Matt Hardy still has gold in his sights.

Matt has six WWE World Tag Team Championships, three WWE RAW Tag Team Championships, three WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships, one ROH World Tag Team Championship, one WCW Tag Team Championship, and two TNA World Tag Team Championships.

He wants to be the AEW Tag Team Champion and New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s IWGP World Tag Team Champion alongside his brother Jeff, who is currently absent due to legal issues stemming from a DUI arrest earlier this year.

“Yeah, that would be great,” Hardy said on “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.” “I really hate that we didn’t get to win the AEW World Tag Team Titles when we got that first shot at them. New Japan definitely stands out. That would be something that would be great to put on our list.”

The Hardys were set to compete for the AEW World Tag Team Championships earlier this year, but it didn’t happen due to Jeff’s arrest on DUI charges.

When asked about which defunct tag team title he would choose to go after, Hardy replied:

“We were going to start doing this [House Hardy] series as a regular on the [WWE] Network. We were going to kind of be able to contain the Broken Universe right there and do whatever we want. … One of the things I was really set on doing was, I wanted to teleport back in time to Philadelphia to the ECW Arena, and I wanted to shoot something in the ECW Arena where we fought The Dudley Boyz for the ECW Tag Team Titles and defeated them.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(H/T to Wrestling Inc for the transcription)