Matt Hardy Says a Broken Matt Hardy and Danhausen Tag Team Will Come

The AEW superstar talked about whether we will ever see Brokenhausen, a tag team consisting of him and Danhausen, during this week’s episode of “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast.

Matt is currently without a tag team partner because his brother, Jeff Hardy, is still in rehab and dealing with his legal situation following his DUI arrest a few months ago.

Hardy said, “That would be a lot of fun. I would love to do that, and who knows? It’s wrestling, so never say never. I would say at some point, we will definitely get a Broken Matt Hardy and Danhausen tag team. That’d be a lot of fun. I’m a fan of his work. I love how committed he is to the bit and how committed he is to the character, and he’s never broken out of that character on a large scene. So people still buy into it, which is so great. Once again, my hat’s off. Kudos to him for being so dedicated. I would love to see a Brokenhausen in some way.”

You can listen to the podcast below:



