Matt Hardy Says He Saved Imapct Wrestling From Going Out Of Business

Prior to his appearance on this week’s Impact Wrestling, Matt Hardy talked about how he saved the company from going out of business in 2016 due to his “Broken” gimmick:
Today in #IMPACTHistory: @MATTHARDYBRAND defeated @therealec3 to become TNA World Heavyweight Champion. (IMPACT January 19, 2016) pic.twitter.com/9ataTKEeM4
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 19, 2021
This ep of IMPACT, along with the same day replay, was BY FAR the most viewed TNA program of 2016.
My #FinalDELETION was BY FAR the highest rated & most watched single ep of TNA & went viral.
I SAVED @IMPACTWRESTLING FROM GOING OUT OF BUSINESS IN 2016.
THE TRUTH IS THE TRUTH https://t.co/ZSU7Fhvv1t
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 19, 2021
Yes, sweetpea.. I saved TNA from going out of business. It would have either A) Went bankrupt or B) Been sold to WWE. #BROKEN Matt created so much viral buzz that Anthem stepped up & bought the company. That’s a cold, hard fact.
THE TRUTH IS THE TRUTH https://t.co/mKbAAfkTtx pic.twitter.com/ZMTDchtbqq
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 19, 2021