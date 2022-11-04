Matt Hardy Says He Saw All Out Backstage Fight and That The Elite Didn’t Do Anything Wrong

Matt Hardy discussed some recent AEW news on the latest “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, including Jeff Jarrett’s debut on Dynamite and The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega’s backstage return.

When asked what Jeff Jarrett will bring to AEW, Hardy stated:

“I think he brings a ton of experience. He has worked so much on the business side of pro wrestling as far as booking India, booking foreign stuff, I mean, obviously he is so gifted with all this great experience with all the stuff he had at TNA and Impact that he did. I mean, there’s a lot of things that are very beneficial, a lot of qualities Jeff Jarrett has that can really help AEW continue to grow as a brand.”

On The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega returning:

“It’s gonna be very interesting to see The Elite back, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. I’m very happy they’re back. I will say this right here and right now, those guys didn’t do anything wrong in the situation. If anything, they were the victims. I’m telling you that from a first person perspective. I was there. I witnessed it all. I love all three of those guys. I’ve known Matt and Nick forever. I’ve just gotten to know Kenny while I’ve worked with AEW, but I am very happy they are returning to TV and they’re back and they’re back in the mix. They deserve to be in the mix.”

Regarding Colt Cabana’s return to AEW TV:

“I was excited for it. It was great. Colt Cabana, he just been away from AEW for a very long time. It is what it is. I don’t really have to sit here and go into things, but you know, we’re in a position right now where he can be back at AEW TV and I’m glad to have him back.”

Regarding whether he has any final thoughts on these situations:

“I just feel like this investigation has happened and I’m glad that their names have been cleared and they’re coming back to TV. I’m very happy to see Colt Cabana, who I think is a great human being and I also think is a great performer. I’m very happy to see him back on AEW programming.”

I saw them (The Young Bucks) yesterday. I told them, ‘Oh my God. It’s so good to see you guys. You guys are the heart and soul of AEW.’ I feel like the Elite, I feel like Matt, Nick, and Kenny are in many, many ways the identity of AEW. Without those guys, you don’t have AEW as it is right now, things are very, very different. You know, Tony Khan may have started wrestling in some capacity, but AEW, All Elite Wrestling, you know, those guys represent the identity of AEW, so it’s very important to have them back.”

