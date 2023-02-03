Matt Hardy Says if His Broken Character Returns in AEW It Will Be Much More Reality-Based

AEW star Matt Hardy recently spoke on his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including what would he have done differently with the storyline he was given with Bray Wyatt in WWE:

“There was a point where Vince seemed to be high on us at one point, but he said, ‘We’ve got to do this right. You guys are two very special characters. You can be something very special together.’ He ended up putting us out there and we’re wrestling almost every single week. We were just getting wins. We won the tag titles and we’re having three or four minute matches, which really didn’t do anything for us or our opponents. It didn’t do a lot for us either way.”

“I would have kept our wrestling appearances a lot more limited and made us special gimmick characters. I would have done a lot more vignettes. Bray and I had a deal where Bray would have nothing left and he would come to the Hardy compound. We had some pretty good entertaining vignettes in mind that we would have liked to have done at that time where he would be accepted as a part of our family and House Hardy. I felt like we needed off-site vignettes more than anything else. I would have added a lot of that. I would have really liked to build the characters, as opposed to just putting us in the ring every single week and making us common wrestlers, because we were supposed to be special attractions”

Hardy also discussed the possibility that we will see the Broken Matt Hardy character in AEW:

“A few weeks ago on BTE, people saw Broken Matt for a second. The mentality behind that clip was that was in my mind, you see me being buddy, buddy with Ethan Page. I go in the mirror for a second. He had really, like, threatened to fire Isiah. He was really having a terrible attitude towards Isiah and you could tell that it hurt Matt Hardy when he went to the bathroom and he was on his own. So it was a little bit of a look into my mind and my soul, kind of where I’m at. You can see that I was very frustrated with having to go along with this, with Ethan Page, that might help you read the story a little bit and where I’m at in actuality. I was almost so frustrated with having to roll with Ethan Page’s punches that you could see Broken Matt was starting to appear. Not only am I old and beat up and 31 years deep and broken physically, I was also broken emotionally and mentally. So I think if you see Broken Matt Hardy again, which I think there’s a great opportunity you do, it’s going to be a very different version. It’s going to be much more based in reality and just a guy who’s broken physically, mentally, and emotionally, a lot of it because of Ethan Page.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)