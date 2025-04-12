Matt Hardy Says Kevin Owens “Gets It” & Offers High Praise Amid Injury

On a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, AEW star and wrestling veteran Matt Hardy shared heartfelt thoughts on Kevin Owens’ serious neck injury and offered strong praise for rising WWE talent Jacob Fatu.

Hardy expressed sincere sympathy for Owens, who was recently sidelined and pulled from WrestleMania 41 due to a career-threatening neck issue. Reflecting on the harsh realities of professional wrestling, Hardy remarked, “That sucks. It kind of comes with the territory… Every time you go in that ring and start bumping around, you’re rolling the dice.” He emphasized Owens’ work ethic and resilience, adding, “He’s got a lot of damage. He’s been such a hard worker, busted his ass.”

Recounting their time together in Ring of Honor, Hardy highlighted Owens’ creativity and wrestling IQ. “I love getting the opportunity to work with him. Some of the ideas he had, he was just so creative. He was so good,” Hardy said. “You could tell he’s a guy that had a great wrestling mind. Kevin Owens gets it.”

Hardy also applauded Owens for defying expectations and proving critics wrong. “There were a lot of people who said, ‘Oh, well, he’s a fat kid who wears shirts.’ I love that he broke down so many barriers, defied the odds, and made people eat their words. That gives me the utmost respect for him,” Hardy said. “On top of that, he’s a good guy and a good family guy… So much love and respect for him. I’m hoping he can take care of it and bounce back.”

Turning his attention to the future of WWE, Hardy endorsed Jacob Fatu as a potential breakout star. “I think Jacob Fatu can be someone who can be a big deal and a main event draw in WWE when all is said and done,” Hardy stated. “He’s huge. He’s incredibly talented. He’s strong as sh*t. He’s powerful. He can fly. He’s agile. He has all these physical gifts. And he has this demeanor, where he looks like a legit Wildman… like I’d be afraid to be alone in a room with him. He looks insane.”

However, Hardy emphasized that Fatu’s mic skills must match his physical abilities if he’s to fully connect with fans. “Whatever he is saying, people have to believe it with all their heart, and he has to say it with all his chest,” he said. “That’s the most important thing for making a connection with everybody in the audience.”

With his mix of respect for veterans like Owens and excitement for stars like Fatu, Hardy offered a compelling look at both the current and future landscape of the wrestling world.