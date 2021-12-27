Matt Hardy Says The Hardy Boyz Want To End Their Careers As A Tag Team

Matt Hardy made an appearance on The Drive with Josh Graham to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, the AEW star noted that he is fully on board with a potential reunion of the Hardy Boys in the promotion with his brother, Jeff. The former WWE Champion is a free agent after being let go by WWE.

“That would be fabulous,” Hardy said. “I know both of us have stated on quite a few occasions that we both want to end our careers the way we began our careers. And that is as a tag team. That was our dream, as two kids growing up, we wanted to be the tag team champions of the world, at least one time. Obviously we have very fortunately exceeded that many times over. But I think us teaming together and having one last run as a tag team would be amazing. And I couldn’t think of a better place to do it than All Elite Wrestling.

“One thing I have to say about Tony Khan, I can’t put him over enough for this, he is so good and so great at treating legends like legends. And he has such a smart utilization of talent. I cannot commend him enough on it. That’s why AEW has been so successful, because Tony Khan has been the guy in the driver’s seat. He has really been putting out a smart product, where he rewards all the wrestling fans in 2021 that are willing to invest a lot of time to watch a product and watch a storyline, watch a rivalry. He always gives them a payoff that’s going to reward them.”