Matt Hardy Says Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative is a “Game-Changer”

AEW star Matt Hardy discussed the WWE management changes, including Vince McMahon’s retirement and Triple H’s appointment as creative director, on his podcast, Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.

Hardy said:

“This deal with Triple H taking over WWE is a game-changer. On top of that, it also opens up the door for so many people to go back. There’s so many more people who have a better relationship with Triple H than they did Vince. Triple H has already been so much more accessible from the people that I’ve talked to there with the current experience. So it’s great. It’s a very good thing. I also think it’s going to make the competition of the industry healthier.”

“Triple H is much more tuned in to 2022 pro wrestling, much like Tony Khan is. So I think now you have two guys who really have the fingers on the pulse of pro wrestling. So I think that’s going to benefit everyone.”

