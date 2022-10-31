Matt Hardy Says Working With Rob Van Dam Was “Like A Potato Fest”

During a recent episode of his podcast “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” Matt Hardy covered a wide variety of subjects and topics.

During it, the current AEW star admitted that wrestling Rob Van Dam, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021, was often like a “potato fest.” He was referring to RVD’s stiffness:

“I’ll be honest, a lot of times when me and RVD worked, it ended up being like a potato fest. It seemed like that it was very, you know, if he gets aggressive, it just makes me more aggressive too, we’ve had quite a few. Nowadays as I’m a little older, I like working solid, I don’t like working super stiff though.

RVD, especially when he first came in, people were like, ‘Oh my God, RVD is gonna get the sh*t out of you’, he would lay them in. But I love Rob and I love working with him and would work with him every day of the week.”

