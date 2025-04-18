Matt Hardy Says WWE Still The Dream Destination For Many Wrestlers

On the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Matt Hardy offered candid insights into why WWE continues to be the ultimate aspiration for many professional wrestlers, even in the era of growing alternatives like AEW.

Hardy directly referenced WWE’s signing of Stephanie Vaquer, which reportedly caught AEW off guard. “I just think this whole thing, I know there was a big deal when Stephanie went to NXT, eventually in WWE. I know AEW was hoping to get their hands on her,” Hardy said, framing it as a reflection of broader industry truths rather than a failure on AEW’s part.

He emphasized that for many wrestlers, WWE was the first love — the dream destination from childhood. “There are a lot of people now that are in the business that grew up, they watched WWE, and that was kind of their initial love, and they’ve always had a dream and an aspiration of going to WWE and being a star there,” Hardy explained. “So I understand it. I can’t be critical of it. It is what it is.”

The veteran acknowledged that some wrestlers may use AEW or other platforms as stepping stones to eventually reach WWE, and noted Mariah May as an example whose future decisions could follow this path. “Is that something Mariah does? I guess we’ll see,” he said, leaving room for speculation.

Hardy also touched on how WWE’s prestige plays a role in a wrestler’s legacy. Using The Young Bucks as an example, he remarked, “I almost wish the Bucks would get an opportunity to do that at some point and be in WWE because I feel like WWE is a place you almost have to go to be considered… one of the greatest of all time.”

Hardy was careful to clarify that ring talent alone isn’t in question — it’s about perception and reach. “That doesn’t mean if you spend your entire career in Ring of Honor or AEW or TNA… that you’re not one of the best wrestlers. It just meant that you didn’t go to all the big promotions,” he said.

In Hardy’s view, WWE remains the benchmark of professional wrestling, not as a slight to other promotions, but because of its historic status, global influence, and unmatched legacy.